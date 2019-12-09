LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - A 71-year-old Louisville man arrested Saturday in connection with a rape reported in 1990 was in court Monday.
Roscoe Smith pleaded not guilty to rape, sodomy and burglary.
According to court documents, on Dec. 7, 1990, Roscoe Smith convinced the alleged victim to open the door to her home by telling her he had a letter addressed to her. Once inside, police say he tied her up, forced her to perform oral sodomy, then raped her.
The victim reported the rape to police and visited a hospital, where she was given a rape kit. Smith's arrest citation says the victim asked investigators to reopen the case on July 3, 2019. Two untested items from the rape kit were found and sent to a crime lab, and investigators said Smith's DNA matched DNA taken from the rape kit.
Police in Louisville located Smith and arrested him on Dec. 7. He remains jailed at Metro Corrections on a $250,000 cash bond.
