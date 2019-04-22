LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Bullitt County probation and parole officer was in court Monday after being accused of official misconduct and sex abuse.
Ronald Tyler was arraigned Monday on charges of rape, sodomy and official misconduct. The charges are a result of allegations of sexual abuse that surfaced while he was a probation and parole officer.
Tyler's arrest was part of a shake-up at the Department of Corrections that led to his termination and arrest, as well as the termination of State Probation and Parole Director Johnathan Hall.
The state department of corrections says it was made aware in September 2018 of complaints from several women alleging misconduct. After Kentucky State Police started investigating the claims, Tyler was placed on investigative leave.
Tyler was arrested in March.
According to an arrest report, one woman says Tyler made her perform a sex act on him behind a hotel in his car when he was serving as her probation officer.
The woman claims she feared for her life because she knew Tyler had a gun.
On a different occasion, the woman says Tyler coerced her into meeting him in a hotel room, where he had sex with her.
According to the report, the woman was hurt during that encounter.
Tyler now faces charges of rape, sodomy, and official misconduct.
His bond was set at $50,000 cash, despite a plea from his attorney, Josh Schneider, for a lower amount.
Tyler is due back in court in June.
