LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of murder and DUI after a fatal motorcycle crash will need $500,000 to get out of jail.
Pierre Malisthanga appeared in court Monday morning after he was arrested by Louisville Metro Police on Sunday.
Officers say the crash happened Sunday just before 4 a.m. at Manslick Road and Rosewood Way, near Iroquois Park.
Police say two motorcyclists were hit by a car that crossed into their lane. One of the motorcyclists died, and the other is in critical condition.
An arrest report says Malisthanga was uncooperative when police tried to conduct a sobriety test.
