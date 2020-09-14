LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Members of the Louisville Zoo can now reserve tickets for the "Boo at the Zoo" Halloween event, and tickets for the general public will be available Wednesday morning.
The annual event, billed as "The World's Largest Halloween party," will continue for its 39th year beginning Oct. 1 — with a few changes, according to a news release. Children can dress up in their wildest costumes, but everyone over 5 years old must wear a mask to enter the route. The zoo encourages everyone to wear costumes, but asks that they be family friendly. Adults may not wear masks that cover the entire face.
This year, because of the pandemic, the zoo plans to give out small, sealed treat bags at each booth — instead of individual pieces of candy. All candy will be distributed by zoo staffers, who will receive health screenings when they arrive at work each day.
Visitors can take photos with popular costumed characters — with proper social distancing.
Tickets for Boo at the Zoo are $12.50 for non-members and will be available at 10 a.m. Wendesday. Tickets are $6 for members. Children 2 and under can get in free.
To minimize contact points, tickets purchased online now include the cost of Boo at the Zoo admission, parking, Spooktacular Carousel, "not-so itsy bitsy" Spider House and the Headless Horseman of Sleepy Hollow attractions.
Members and guests are required to reserve tickets online at LouisvilleZoo.org, with their chosen date and arrival time. Reserving tickets online helps reduce contact and manage guest capacity.
The event will continue every Thursday-Sunday through Oct. 30.
Event Hours
On Boo at the Zoo event days:
The zoo will close early for regular daytime visitors. Gates will close at 3 p.m., with guests being allowed to visit until 4 p.m.
Halloween guests can begin entering the zoo at their selected times, starting at 5 p.m. The trick-or-treat route closes at 10 p.m. To learn more about the event and Boo at the Zoo activities, visit louisvillezoo.org/boo.
