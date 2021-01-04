LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first five healthcare workers who received the Pfizer vaccine in Kentucky got their booster shots on Monday.
The follow-up shots were given to three doctors and two nurses at U of L Health got their first round of the vaccine on Dec. 14. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines both require a second booster shot a few weeks after the first dose.
The only side effect reported was arm soreness that quickly went away.
U of L Health hopes to have all of its Tier-1 frontline workers vaccinated by the end of January.
