Judge Andrew Adams and Brad Jacobs

Clark Circuit Judges Andrew Adams and Brad Jacobs were hospitalized after being shot on May 1, 2019, outside a White Castle in downtown Indianapolis. 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Both Clark County judges shot in Indianapolis earlier this month have been released from the hospital.

A spokesperson for Judge Andrew Adams said he and his family feel extremely blessed to be back home. Judge Brad Jacobs was released from the hospital Tuesday.

Both judges were shot in the parking lot of a White Castle in Indianapolis in the early morning hours of May 1. They were in town for a conference.

So far, the two men arrested for the shooting haven't been charged.

