LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As Kentucky's general election approaches, both sides are dialing up the pressure to get out the vote on a constitutional amendment deciding the future of abortion in the state.
Signs across the commonwealth are reminding residents that just two weeks remain before Election Day.
In the days leading up to the election, Kentucky voters can expect to see more signs, more commercials, and maybe even a knock on their door urging them to vote on Amendment 2.
On Nov. 8, it will be up to voters to decide whether to explicitly ban abortion in the state constitution.
"In the Kentucky Constitution, we will amend it to affirm there is no right to abortion or the funding there of abortion," said Addia Wuchner, with Kentucky Right to Life.
Those who support voting in favor of the amendment have been hosting rallies and writing op-eds in recent weeks, leading up to the election. The approach, they say, is to clear up confusion about the amendment.
"There's a very confusing campaign being run by the other side, misleading that this has to do with miscarriages and fertility and banning all abortions, it just simply doesn't do that," said Wuchner.
Meanwhile, on the other side, those opposed to the amendment have taken a grassroots approach this weekend, knocking on doors.
"The main goal is to talk to as many people who will most likely be voting no and really let them know this is on the ballot, because what we're seeing is a lot of people just don't know," said Heather Ayer, a volunteer with the group Protect Kentucky Access.
A "no" vote on the amendment means Kentucky's constitution would remain unchanged, leaving the issue of abortion subject to legal interpretation.
"This is about being a personal medical decision between the people who are pregnant, their loved ones and their doctors," Ayer said.
Right now, abortions are banned in Kentucky after a trigger law was enacted after the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade. The only exception is if the mother's life is at risk.
The state's trigger law is being challenged by two Louisville abortion clinics. The Kentucky Supreme Court is waiting until a week after the election, Nov. 15, to hear oral arguments on the issue.
Kentucky voters will find Amendment 2 at the very end of their ballots on election day, meaning they will have to flip it over to cast their vote.
