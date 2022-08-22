LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bourbon auction for eastern Kentucky flood victims raised more than $1.3 million.
The Kentucky Bourbon Benefit, hosted by the Bourbon Distillers Association and the Bourbon Crusaders, ended Sunday night. Items listed in the 10-day online silent auction included vintage bourbon, private barrel selections and exclusive distillery experiences.
Organizers said it's one way the bourbon industry can do good for Kentuckians.
"Kentucky has already been strong together through these travesties," said Brian Haara, with the Bourbon Crusaders. "People don't really think of the bourbon community, but we've been able to do that time and time again."
The auction is still taking donations, so the total amount raised could go up. To donate, click here.
All proceeds from the benefit will go toward Gov. Andy Beshear's Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.
A similar bourbon auction held after the western Kentucky tornadoes raised more than $3 million.
