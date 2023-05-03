LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bourbon raffle launched this week to benefit the family of Josh Barrick, one of the five victims of the mass shooting April 10 at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville.
All the money raised in the raffle will go to Barrick's wife, Jessica, his 9-year-old daughter, Carolina, and his 7-year-old son, James.
"It has been a surreal three weeks since we lost Josh," Ryan Cecil, who's helping to run the raffle, said in a news release Wednesday. "The donations we have received from the various Louisville distilleries, businesses throughout the city, and individuals has been nothing short of amazing. We can’t thank everyone enough, and we’d like to thank every single one who has shared their support and prayers."
The raffle is open online now and runs until 11:59 p.m. Friday, May 12. The winners will be drawn at 8 p.m. Monday, May 15. Below are the bottles and experiences up for raffle:
Bourbon and Spirits:
- King of Kentucky 15 year 2022 release barrel 4
- King of Kentucky 18 year 2022 release barrel 11
- Willett Family Estate 17 year barrel 636
- Willett Family Estate 10 year “Pope Francis Anniversary Pick” barrel 3032
- Old Rip Van Winkle 10 year bottle
- Weller Single Barrel
- Weller CYPB
- Old Forester 117 series set batch 001
- Old Forester Birthday Bourbon 2018
- Maker’s Mark Party Horse Set Trillionaire
- Makers Mark Wood Finishing 2022
- Makers Mark Wood Finishing 2023
- Makers Mark 2023 Keeneland Package
- IW Harper 15 x 2. Rhetoric 25 Year, Copper Tongue 16 Year
- Two bottles of Russell's Reserve 13 Year
- Old Fitzgerald 15 Year
- Blanton’s straight from the barrel and Blanton’s Original
- Wild Turkey Master's Keep Unforgotten
- Rare Tequila Package. El Tesoro 85th Anniversary finished in Bookers Barrel
- Cox’s Evergreen Blanton’s Single Barrel Pick and Blanton’s Single Barrelnew
- Weller 107 Husk Pick and Weller 107
- EH Taylor Small Batch and 2 Blanton’s 375ml
- Elijah Craig 18 Year and Evan Williams Single Barrel
- Elijah Craig Single Barrel 9 year Deatsville x 2
- Henry McKenna 10 year and Rittenhouse Rye
- Woodford Double Double Oak, 117 Series 1910 Extra Old, and 117 series High
- Old Forester 117 Series 1910 Extra Old x 2 and 117 series High Angels Share
- Old Forester King Ranch and Old Forester Single Barrel “Master Tasters Selection 2”
- Russell’s Reserve Single Barrel, Rare Breed Bourbon, Rare Breed Rye
- Wilderness Trail Rye Bourbon, Wheat Bourbon, and Rye
- Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Package Eric Church, Coy Hill, Barrel Proof Rye
- Jack Daniel’s 10, 12, and Single Malt
- Jack Daniel’s 10 year and Bonded Whiskey
- Peerless Bourbon and Rye Whiskey
- Omni Hotel Barrel Picks. New Riff, Pinhook, RD1
- Pursuit United Bourbon, Rye, and Oak Collection
- Smoke Wagon Halloween, High West Bourbon and Double Rye
- Repeal Single Barrel Picks. Angels Envy and Old Forester Barrel proof
- Sweetens Cove Bourbon Package
- Angel's Envy Gift Package
- Old Elk Port and Cognac Finish (three bottles)
- Rabbit Hole Gift Package (three bottles)
- Michter's Gift Package
Signed Bourbon Bottles:
- Old Forester Birthday Bourbon 2018, signed by Campbell Brown
- Wild Turkey Master's Keep Unforgotten, signed by Jimmy & Eddie Russell
- Bookers Charlie’s Batch, signed by Fred Noe
- EH Taylor Small Batch and Eagle Rare, signed by Freddie Johnson
Experiences:
- Louisville City Soccer Match Private Suite for 10 with Food & Drink
- Bardstown Bourbon Company Fill Your Own Bottle VIP Experience for 2
- Meat Church BBQ School at TX Whiskey Ranch
- Mint Julep Tours - Bourbon Trail Tour - Up to 10
