LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With the big horse race just weeks away, Kentucky Derby Festival officials are unveiling the plans for this year's Great Steamboat Race.
The race is one of the oldest traditions on the Derby festival schedule.
On Thursday morning, officials announced that the Belle of Louisville, the hometown favorite, will take on the arch-rival Belle of Cincinnati.
The two boats will race 14 miles to and from the Second Street Bridge. New this year, the boats will each pick up a VIP from the shoreline at Captains Quarters before turning back for the finish line.
The Belle of Louisville took home the title last year along with the Silver Antler trophy, but the captain of the Belle of Cincinnati says he's ready this year.
"Coming to Louisville every year, you get a nice big dose of home cooking," said Ben Bernstein, captain of the Belle of Cincinnati. "Really the only strategy is if they don't cheat, and I'm looking at everybody from Louisville, you guys have no chance."
Four Roses returns as a title sponsor of the race. Dignitaries did a taste-test to select a barrel of bourbon to be served to passengers during the race. Each group will vote on the two bourbons selected to choose a favorite. The winner gets a trophy following the boat race.
The 56th annual Great Steamboat Race is set for Wednesday, May 1.
Tickets are available to ride on the Belle of Louisville during the race for $150. For information, call 502-584-FEST (3378) or visit KDF.org. Tickets for the Belle of Cincinnati are $60 for the cruise only and $95 for dinner, Four Roses bourbon tasting and the cruise. For information, call call 800-261-8586 or visit BBRiverboats.com.
