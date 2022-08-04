LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bourbon-themed fundraiser will support eastern Kentucky flood relief.
The Kentucky Bourbon Benefit Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Auction is a 10-day silent auction. It features exclusive private barrel experiences, rare and vintage spirits, one-of-a-kind bottles and unique tasting and tourism offerings.
"Kentucky's Bourbon industry was there for our Western Kentucky families following the tornadoes, making the single largest donation to that relief fund – and now I am proud to see this industry stepping up once again to support our Eastern Kentucky families affected by the devastating flooding," Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release.
The partnership raised around $3.4 million in December to support victims of tornadoes in western Kentucky.
The auctions starts Aug. 11 at noon and goes until 11 p.m. on Aug. 21. All proceeds go directly to the state's official Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.
To view auction items and bid, click here.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.