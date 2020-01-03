LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky man is behind bars for allegedly impregnating a teenager.
The Warren County Sheriff's Office arrested 27-year-old Obandar Khan after a two-month investigation into a complaint. A complaint was issued saying a 15-year-old was pregnant and Khan was believed to be the father. Police say Khan had sexual contact with the teen two times.
Another possible victim was identified and located in Minnesota.
The investigation is ongoing and Khan is facing several charges, including rape.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.