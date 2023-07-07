LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bowling Green Police officer is in the hospital with "life-threatening" injuries after being shot in the line of duty Thursday.
In a news release Friday, Kentucky State Police said the officer was involved in a shooting just before 5:30 p.m. (CST) in Bowling Green.
KSP's Critical Incident Response Team was asked to help investigate. It has not said where the shooting happened, but another man involved in the shooting died at the Medical Center at Bowling Green.
The officer is said to have "life-threatening injuries" sustained in the shooting, according to KSP. An official with the Kentucky State Fraternal Order of Police said online that the unnamed officer was taken to a hospital in Nashville.
Gov. Andy Beshear posted a call for prayers on social media.
"We have learned of a reported incident in Bowling Green of an officer being shot and wounded," he said. "Kentucky, please join Britainy and me in prayer for this officer, their family and fellow officers."
KSP has statewide jurisdiction and investigates officer-involved shootings throughout the state.
