LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some big updates are coming to Bowman Field.
The historic airport is getting $1.5 million to improve safety and infrastructure. Part of the funding is coming from the American Rescue Plan, while the rest is from the FAA's 2021 Airport Improvement Program, according to a news release from Congressman John Yarmuth's office.
The grant, which is part of a nearly $900 million nationwide project, will be used to improve Bowman Field's airfield lighting and update its navigational aids in an effort to modernize the airport.
Bowman Field was established in 1919 and is one of the longest continuously operating general aviation airports in the U.S.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.