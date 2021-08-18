LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several Louisville business will soon receive a box that could save lives.
Louisville Recovery Community Connection is sponsoring a campaign to distribute NaloxBoxes throughout Kentucky in hopes of helping a "public health crisis."
Each box, which will be mounted to a wall, contains naloxone, an overdose reversal drug.
“For a business, having a NaloxBox is similar in concept to having an AED on the wall. These boxes provide the tools necessary to empower community members to respond to an opioid overdose," Amanda Fallin-Bennett, program director at Voices of Hope in Lexington, said.
Louisville Health and Healing, Boone's Store, New Leaf Clinic and Roots 101 African American Museum are the first businesses in Louisville to receive the NaloxBoxes. The Kentucky Opioid Response Effort funded the boxes.
More boxes are planned to be placed in Louisville, Lexington and surrounding cities in the coming weeks.
