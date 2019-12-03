SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- A boy has been rushed to Norton Children's Hospital after police say he was hit by a vehicle in southern Indiana.
It happened in Sellersburg at about 4 p.m. Tuesday.
According to the Sellersburg Police Department, the boy was hit while he was trying to cross South Indiana Avenue (US 31) near Popp Avenue.
Police say they performed CPR on the boy -- who is described as "about 13" -- before he was rushed to Clark Memorial Hospital in Jeffersonville. From there, he was taken via ambulance to Norton Children's Hospital.
The extent of his injuries is not known.
This story will be updated.
