LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A boy saved his grandfather from a house fire in northern Kentucky because he stayed on his phone later than allowed.
Shelby Stephens said his grandson abruptly woke him up early Friday morning.
"He says, It's popping and cracking,'" Stephens said. "I went in there real quick, and I thought 'Oh my.' I told him to get my phone and call 911."
Stephens tried throwing water on the fire, but it didn't help. The fire quickly spread through Stephens' 100-year-old house.
Several fire trucks fought the flames, but the home was a total loss.
The fire started from a wood burning stove, according to Stephens.
Stephens has lived in the home on and off since he was 5 years old.
"It's bad, because I lost all my pictures of my mom and dad, my grandpa and everybody," Stephens said. "Material things you can replace. The house you can replace. But it's bad on memories."
