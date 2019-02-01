LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Friday, dozens of local girls did something only boys have been allowed to do for more than 100 years. They joined the Boy Scouts.
More than two dozen girls made it official at a ceremony Friday morning sat the Lincoln Heritage Council that covers the Kentuckiana region for the Boys Scouts of America. Each new member received a badge that reads: "Making History 2019."
Although the decision to allow girls to join Cub Scouts back in 2017 was met with criticism, the organization continued with the process and more than 77,000 girls joined. With that success, the Boy Scouts of America decided to open its Boy Scouts program to young ladies, which is why the name has officially changed to Scouts BSA.
During Friday's ceremony, the red carpet was rolled out and more than two dozen females were applauded, as they officially turned in their paperwork to join Scouts BSA.
The girls who joined say they’re excited to finally feel accepted into a program that girls like Abigail Coleman couldn't take part in with their brothers.
"My brother is an Eagle, my dad has been in Scouts with him, and I have always just tagged along," Coleman said.
"I am ecstatic to finally be able to participate. Just being able to go to summer camp and work on the merit badges, it’s just -- I just can’t describe it because it’s something I’ve wanted to do for so long."
The newest members of Scouts BSA will be placed in all-female troops, and participate in the same types of activities the boys do.
The Scout Executive in Louisville says they have confirmation from about 200 other young ladies who planned to join the program as well.
Even though many are happy that girls are no longer banned from being Boy Scouts, not everyone thinks co-ed Scouting is a good idea.
Following Friday's ceremony, Jeannine Triplett with the Girl Scouts of Kentuciana released the following statement:
"Girl Scouts has been practicing our female-led programming for over 106 years. We know that adding co-ed spaces for girls tends to pit girls against each other rather than teaching them to trust and support their peers. With an organization formed by women, run by women and girls (our troops) puts us in a unique position to change girls' lives for the better. We provide amazing girl leadership opportunities via our prestigious Gold Award program and also many, many outdoor activities through our camp programs as well - the Kentuckiana Council owns seven outdoor camps in our region that program a long menu of opportunities for girls. Finally, national studies have shown that our Girl Scout members are more likely to have a strong sense of self, positive values, healthy tendencies and an interest in STEM learning when compared to non-member girls and boys."
