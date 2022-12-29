LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 12-year-old Indianapolis Colts fan whose prized autographed football was stolen is breathing a sigh of relief thanks to the wife of the team's general manager.
According to a report by FOX59, Austin Severson has not only been battling a chronic neurological illness but he's also been forced to use crutches after tearing his medial collateral ligament. It has not been a good year for him.
"He was attached to the nebulizer for three-plus months," said his mother, Amanda. "We had over a dozen ER visits (and) three hospital stays."
His slow improvement made it possible for him to travel to Lucas Oil Stadium to cheer on the Colts at Monday's game game. He received tickets to the game as a Christmas present.
"I was expecting to have a good time, and it just all backfired," Austin said.
He went early with his family, and they waited outside the locker room with a football to get it signed. After collecting several signatures, they returned to their seats, where he sat the football down with his other things while he went to get something to eat.
When they returned, it was gone.
"When I noticed the ball was gone, I was — just I had a full anxiety attack," Austin told FOX59. "I had to hold back tears."
Calls to security and the lost-and-found department yielded no results. Austin and his mom believe the cherished football was stolen.
"This was his Christmas present, and that just totally ruined the whole experience," Amanda said.
Amanda took to Facebook in an effort to spread the word and get the football replaced. One day later, she got a message from a woman named Kristin Ballard, who said she could help.
"I didn't know who she was and I called, and then that's how I found out who she was," Amanda said. "He knew the name. I didn't."
Kristin Ballard is the wife of Colts General Manager Chris Ballard. Amanda said Kristin Ballard told her she'd make it right, but Amanda is holding off on saying how.
"Less than 24 hours, the Colts said they were already going to take care of it," Amanda said. "I mean, that's amazing."
Now, a ruined Christmas present has turned into one he'll never forget.
"Shout out to Chris Ballard's wife, Kristin Ballard," Austin said. "Thank you."
Despite the theft, Austin said he is still a die-hard Colts fan and looks forward to his next visit to Lucas Oil Stadium.
