LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public School students at Meyzeek Middle can learn a skill that will never go out of style: Braiding.
Tucked in a classroom at the school, you'll find mannequin heads, conditioning gel and combs scattered about.
Between laughs and quickly twisting and turning hair, girls at Meyzeek are learning more than just how to braid hair.
"If you're teaching these kids, they can make $1,000 a week, you gotta also have to teach them how to manage it," said Shawanda Parker.
Parker owns a braiding salon in west Louisville, and organized the club at the middle school, teaching the next generation of girls not only how to braid hair, but all the skills that come along with it.
It's something teenagers can do with no problem because Kentucky law changed in 2016 to no longer require a cosmetologist license to professionally braid hair.
"This doesn't mean this is what they're going to do forever, but it is teaching them something they can go to," said Parker. "A lot of these kids are going to college. When they go to college, a lot of them need money when they're away at school.
"This is a good way for them to meet people, talk to different people. When you give someone your social media, your Instagram, and they see you do hair everyone on that school ground is going to want to book with you."
That plan to braid hair part-time, invest in supplies, and save money is something the girls already have on their minds.
"I want to do it as a part-time job for like whenever I get out of school, I can go straight to whatever hair shop I'm going to work at and can do that part-time, then come home, do my studies, then go to sleep and repeat," said eighth grader Ariauna Russell.
"I'm going to be very excited because I want to do people's hair and grow clients," fellow eighth grader Antoniya Draine said.
But the plans to work and save up money don't stop there. The club is inspiring girls to go above and beyond with their new skills.
"I know I'm going to start my own business in something one day," sixth grader Jaj'aria Alivs said.
