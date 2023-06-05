LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The mayor of Brandenburg said the city was in "crisis mode" Monday afternoon as a problem with the water system left residents of the city with little-to-no access to water.
In a message posted to social media, Mayor Bryan Claycomb said, "We have had a pump failure at our water plant and are working diligently to restore all water and water pressure to our customers."
Claycomb said as a result, the city has banned all "non-essential" water use for the next 72 hours, with the ban ending Thursday morning.
He said crews are also out looking for a leak in a six-inch water main. As of Monday afternoon, that leak had not been located.
Claycomb said the leak is causing low pressure for some residents, while other residents have no water at all. He added that the problem is widespread throughout the city.
The city has arranged for a tank with clean water to be at City Hall at 737 High Street beginning at 4 p.m. on Monday, the mayor said. Residents should bring their own containers to fill.
Claycomb said once the leak is located and repaired, the city will still likely have to issue a boil water advisory.
This story will be updated as more details become available.
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.