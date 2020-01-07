LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Employees of a Meade County school experienced some scary moments on Monday when police say a Brandenburg man locked himself in a school bathroom and refused to leave.
Brandenburg Police were called to Stewart Pepper Middle School yesterday after they say 36-year-old Christopher Thomas refused to leave the school.
Officers say he locked himself in the bathroom and when officers found him, he had a knife and a syringe.
No students were in the school because of the holiday break, but teachers were there working.
The jailer says Thomas had to be restrained when he was brought into the jail because he was being violent, making threats toward deputies and wanted to fight.
Police say Thomas admitted to using drugs.
Thomas is charged with criminal trespassing, wanton endangerment of a police officer, public intoxication and resisting arrest.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.