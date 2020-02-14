LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A Kentucky sheriff laid off his entire staff this week.
A letter sent out to the Breathitt County Sheriff's Office staff said the county no longer has the funds to staff the department. All deputies, office personnel and court security were laid off Feb. 13.
Breathitt County Sheriff John Holland blames Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble, who was previously arrested on 18 counts of abuse of public trust, theft and official misconduct.
Holland says he will man the station on his own until the problem is resolved.
