LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The staff of the Breathitt County Sheriff's office is back to work one week after being laid off due to insufficient funding.
Breathitt County Sheriff John Hollan laid off all of his deputies, court security officers and staff members Feb. 13 while his budget was being held up. The Breathitt County Fiscal Court approved his budget Monday.
This is the second year in a row the sheriff's office has faced this type of delay with budget approval. Holland blames Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble, who was previously arrested on 18 counts of abuse of public trust, theft and official misconduct.
