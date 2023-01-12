MCDANIELS, Ky. (WDRB) -- Severe storms that moved through Kentuckiana early Thursday damaged some buildings in Breckinridge County, including an elementary school that had to cancel classes.
Rubble and debris from the storm that moved through Kentuckiana early Thursday could be seen strewn throughout the parking lot and playground areas of Ben Johnson Elementary School, which canceled classes.
A section of the school's roof was battered in the storm, allowing rain to pour inside the building, causing water damage. Fortunately, it all happened before school hours, and Breckinridge County Assistant Superintendent Jayme Knochel says she's thankful it wasn't worse.
"The positive is that the kids were able to be safe this entire time," Knochel said. "The staff was safe, and so again that's the best that we can hope for."
Although classes at Ben Johnson were canceled Thursday, students were taken to the nearby high school to be with their teachers.
Crews spent several hours assessing damage to the roof.
Officials say the school will be closed again Friday, but classes will be held remotely.
