LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Christmas gift for a Breckinridge County woman turned out to be worth a lot of money.
An Irvington, Kentucky, woman, who has chosen to remain anonymous, received a $5 Queen of Hearts scratch-off ticket from her son and daughter-in-law for Christmas.
The woman, who doesn't typically play the lottery, said she packed around the tickets for weeks.
“I’ve just been carrying (the ticket) in my purse," she told lottery officials. "At one point, it even fell out while I was getting my wallet out. And I said, ‘Let me get these tickets up off the ground.'"
The woman finally checked the tickets at the store recently and won $3 on the first scratch-off. On the second ticket, the clerk told her "You won big."
The Queen of Hearts ticket is double-sided, and she won on both sides, scoring a total of $60,000.
The woman, who took home $42,600 after taxes, has no plans for the money just yet.
"I have to sit own and let it sink in," she said.
The Circle K in Irvington received a $600 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
