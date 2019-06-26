LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some of the world's best thoroughbreds hit the track for the Breeders' Cup each fall. This year, the event is scheduled to head back out west to Santa Anita Park, but the racetrack has been muddied by controversy.
Thirty horses have died at Santa Anita Park this year, and that leaves some uncertainty surrounding the Breeders' Cup. WDRB Sports Columnist Eric Crawford puts it into perspective:
"It's just caught the attention of animal rights activists everywhere, and even the government in California has ordered the track be shut down," he said. "But they refused to shut down. All this bad publicity is emanating from a track where they are supposed to have the Breeders' Cup this fall."
The Breeders' Cup Board of Directors is scheduled to meet in Lexington on Thursday. The meeting is closed to media, and the contents of the agenda are unknown. However, there is a lot of speculation the big event could be moved.
"They've got a hard decision to make, because they've got a contract in place where to have this thing, they've gotta consider what's best for the sport, they've gotta consider what's best for the event," Crawford said.
At this point, it's just speculation, and it's anyone's guess what the board will decide to do. One thing that's certain is that Churchill Downs can handle the event on short notice.
Track officials said Churchill Downs already has the infrastructure in place to host a big event like the Breeders' Cup.
"For a track, it's a big deal, because it's a lot of work," Crawford said. "It's not a whole lot of extra money. You're giving up a couple of weeks during the fall when you'd otherwise be racing. I'm sure they'd be happy to have it. I'm sure they'd step up and take it if they were asked to, but it's necessarily a windfall for Churchill Downs as much as it might be for the city."
