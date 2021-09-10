LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Breeze Airways is donating free flights to first responders, Louisiana residents, and others who can help the city rebuild after Hurricane Ida.
According to a news release from the company, the airline is donating around 10,000 roundtrip tickets. The airline has resumed direct flights from Louisville to New Orleans.
To qualify for the 10,000 BreezePoints (a $100 value, which is about the equivalent of one roundtrip), you must create a Guest account at www.flybreeze.com and apply. Be sure to list how the visit will help rebuild homes, revitalize the city or provide volunteer services to residents.
Applications will be reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis, and must be received by Sept. 22. CLICK HERE for more information.
Successful applicants should receive the travel vouchers within two weeks. Reservations must be booked by Oct. 31, 2021, and travel must be complete by Feb. 14, 2022.
Breeze Airways began offering nonstop flights out of Louisville's Muhammad Ali International Airport in May to several destinations.
