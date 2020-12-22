LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Brent Spence Bridge reopened ahead of schedule Tuesday, and repairs came in well under budget.
That's good news for drivers who regularly use the span that connects northern Kentucky to Cincinnati. The bridge has been closed since Nov. 11, after a fiery crash involving two two semis.
The final inspection was completed Monday evening, paving the way for the gradual reopening of the bridge and the travel lanes and ramps that support access to it.
"It's been 41 days since the fire on the bridge itself, and in that time this work has been accomplished," Kentucky Secretary of Transportation Jim Gray said Tuesday. "It's been accomplished quickly but it's been accomplished safely."
Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said good weather allowed the repairs to be completed earlier than expected. The project also cost less than expected -- as little as half of the projected $12 million price tag. The contract was awarded to Kokosing Construction Co., of Westerville, Ohio.
According to a news release, the following repairs have been completed:
- Replacing 16 steel beams that were damaged by the fire
- Pouring new upper deck driving surface and concrete barrier wall
- Pouring new layer of concrete on lower deck and new concrete barrier wall
- Removing and installing drainage system
- Installing new overhead lights
- Restriping new concrete on upper and lower decks
Transportation officials also announced the placement of new signs that will be added next year to raise awareness of hazmat restrictions on the bridge, after concerns were raised about chemicals being carried across it. One of the trucks involved in the Nov. 11 crash had been carrying hazardous materials.
"We share the desire to install signage to reinforce the restrictions, which drivers who plan their routes should know," Gray said in a news release. "It's worthwhile to remember that the amount of potassium hydroxide transported by one of the vehicles in the crash was well below the federal threshold of what is considered hazardous material, so it was allowed to cross the bridge. While it's every driver's responsibility to know and obey the rules of the road, we'll do everything we can to provide information."
Crews finished lane striping and removing equipment Tuesday afternoon.
