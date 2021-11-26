LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's a lot to do and see at Fête de Noël in Paristown.
The winter village includes an ice skating rink, holiday movie nights, karaoke, ornament decorating, an escape room and more.
Brent Street Market also opened on Friday to give people options to eat, drink or shop.
Vendors say they're happy to be back in business like normal.
"People are glad to be out, glad to be doing something," vendor Debbie Stevens said. "They don't care if it's cold, raining, hot, they don't care. They are just glad to be out."
Fête de Noël means "Festival of Christmas" and runs through Dec. 24.
Related stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.