LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Breonna Taylor basketball court mural in the Portland neighborhood was vandalized for a second time.
Yellow paint splashes cover different parts of the mural found in Lannan Park.
Metro Councilwoman Donna Purvis, D-5, said the vandalism actually occurred back in October, but the paint still covers the court.
The mural that was unveiled early last summer was defaced just days after its debut with tire marks. It was created by a group of artists, including Comacell Brown Jr., who came from Maryland to Louisville to work on the project.
Surveillance cameras are placed around the park. The city hasn't said when the paint will be cleaned up.
