LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Change.org petition demanding justice for Breonna Taylor has surpassed 10 million signatures, making it the second-most signed petition in the website's history.
Created by Change.org user Loralei HoJay, a law student from just outside of New York City, "Justice for Breonna Taylor" demands charges be brought against the LMPD officers involved in a March 13 raid on Taylor's apartment that ended with the 26-year-old Black woman shot multiple times and killed.
Though HoJay has never been to Louisville, she said she felt she had to do something to point out what she perceives as an injustice.
"The power that we have is in numbers," HoJay told WDRB News in May. "We have to keep this up together if, you know, we really do want to get justice for Breonna and for her family."
Taylor was in her apartment with her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, when LMPD Sgt. John Mattingly and Detectives Myles Cosgrove and Brett Hankison arrived at the residence just before 1 a.m. March 13 to serve a search warrant as part of a narcotics investigation.
LMPD Detective Joshua Jaynes obtained a no-knock warrant, signed by Jefferson Circuit Judge Mary Shaw, for Taylor's apartment, claiming suspected drug dealer Jamarcus Glover was "keeping narcotics and/or proceeds from the sale of narcotics" at the residence.
In an interview with investigators, Mattingly said officers knocked and announced their presence at Taylor's apartment before using a battering ram to burst into the residence. Walker, when speaking to investigators, said he heard banging on Taylor's door but did not hear officers announce themselves before the door flew open.
Walker fired a shot that hit Mattingly in the leg, and officers returned fire, striking and killing Taylor in her hallway.
Police found nothing illegal in Taylor's apartment after her death. Her family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the officers involved.
Taylor's death has sparked more than a month of protests in Louisville, with demonstrators most recently staging a sit-in Tuesday on the lawn of Attorney General Daniel Cameron's home to demand action in the case. The day before, Cameron declined again to provide a timeline for when his office's investigation would be completed.
LMPD fired Hankison in June, but the officer is appealing the decision.
HoJay's petition demands Mattingly, Cosgrove, Jaynes and any other officer involved in Taylor's death be "fired, charged, and arrested immediately" and have their pensions revoked. The petition also calls for Taylor's family to receive damages in the wrongful death suit, an independent investigation into LMPD and federal legislation banning no-warrants nationwide.
Louisville Metro Council passed "Breonna's Law," banning no-knock warrants in the city, in June. U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., has filed the "Justice for Breonna Taylor Act," which would ban the use of the warrants around the country.
HoJay's petition for Taylor trails only a Change.org petition for George Floyd, a Black man killed May 25 by police in Minneapolis. As of Sunday afternoon, more than 19 million users have signed the petition for Floyd.
"People in power can no longer ignore their constituents — our power is in numbers," HoJay said in a June 13 statement. "This is a massive turning point in American history — something about this moment is different. We will do what we have to do to be seen and heard. And to everyone that has neglected the Black community for decades — hear us, listen to us, make change with us."
