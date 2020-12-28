LOUISVILE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Oakland, California, are investigating after a statue of Breonna Taylor was vandalized.
The ceramic bust of Taylor, which was installed just two weeks ago, was broken into pieces over the weekend, according to KRON.
Leo Carson, the artist who designed it, said he believes it was an act of "racist aggression."
A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover the cost to repair and reinstall the bronze statue.
The bust serves as a tribute to Taylor who was shot and killed by police during a raid at her Louisville apartment in March.
