LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Minutes after a Minneapolis jury convicted former police officer Derek Chauvin on all counts in the death of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor's sister took to Twitter to say, "Breonna your up next!!!"
"THANK YOU GOD! FINALLY JUSTICE FOR George Floyd!!!" Taylor's sister, Juniyah Palmer, wrote in another tweet.
"We up next! Justice for Breonna," she said in another tweet.
"Today is a good day...but there are more battles to win," she later added. "Today we rejoice, tomorrow we get back to work."
We up next! Justice for Breonna 🤞🏽— Ju (@ju_niyahh) April 20, 2021
Chauvin, 45, was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for pinning Floyd, a Black man, to the pavement with a knee on his neck for 9 1/2 minutes. The ex-cop could be sent to prison for decades.
"Today justice has been served," Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, said in a tweet. "But we are not fighting for justice for all of the victims and families for haven’t received theirs.
"This isn’t over," she added.
Today justice has been served but we are not fighting for justice for all of the victims and families for haven’t received theirs 💯— Tamika Palmer (@TamikaPalmer911) April 20, 2021
This isn’t over #BreonnaTaylor #AhmaudArbery #AdamToledo #JacobBlake #DaunteWright #SeanMonterrosa
Ben Crump, a member of Taylor's legal team who represented Floyd's family, shared a video of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris calling Floyd's family after the verdict was read.
President Biden and VP Harris call the Floyd family after the GUILTY verdict! Thank you @POTUS & @VP for your support! We hope that we can count on you for the police reform we NEED in America! ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/cg4V2D5tlI— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) April 20, 2021
"GUILTY! Painfully earned justice has finally arrived for George Floyd’s family," Crump wrote in a later tweet. "This verdict is a turning point in history and sends a clear message on the need for accountability of law enforcement. Justice for Black America is justice for all of America!"
Another member of Taylor's legal team, Sam Aguiar, called out Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer for a statement he made reaction to the verdict in the Chauvin trail.
"George Floyd’s death, along with the tragic death of Breonna Taylor in our own city, rightfully created a long-overdue national reckoning on issues of race and policing. I hope today’s just verdict brings some measure of accountability, and a sense of peace and hope to our country, especially to Black Americans here and across the country who have experienced generations of trauma caused by an inequitable justice system," Fischer said in the statement. "It’s well past time for America to make good on years of unfulfilled promises for truly reimagining public safety and addressing racial inequities in all the systems meant to serve and protect all people, especially communities of color."
Aguiar shared a screenshot of Fischer's statement to his Facebook page and said, "Will everyone please remind our mayor that there still has been no justice for Breonna Taylor, no measure of accountability for it and no sense of peace surrounding it? Why would you write this statement in this manner..."
Taylor, 26, was shot and killed in the early morning hours of March 13, 2020, by Louisville Metro Police officers who were serving a search warrant at her apartment to look for money and drugs as part of a broader narcotics investigation.
Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, has said he thought the officers were intruders and fired a single shot when they used a battering ram to break down the apartment door. His shot hit one of the officers in the leg.
The officers combined to return 32 shots, and Taylor was hit six times and died in her hallway. No drugs or money were found at the apartment, according to a police inventory log.
None of the officers who fired their weapons into Taylor's apartment have been charged in connection with her death. One officer, former Detective Brett Hankison, was charged with three felony counts of wanton endangerment for shooting into an apartment neighboring Taylor's during the raid.
Hankison and two other officers involved in the raid have been fired but are appealing their termination.
An FBI investigation into Taylor's death is ongoing.
