LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Louisville Metro Police detective is appealing his firing over his involvement in the fatal raid of Breonna Taylor's apartment on March 13, 2020.
Former Detective Joshua Jaynes, who applied for the warrant to Taylor's residence, and his attorney, Thomas Clay, filed an appeal Friday with the Louisville Police Merit Board to reverse his termination by interim Chief Yvette Gentry on Wednesday.
"He's been devastated by this and he is certainly pessimistic about getting a favorable outcome," Clay told WDRB News on Friday. "We are just going to do the best we can to go in there and present the best case we can."
In Jaynes' termination letter, Gentry said the detective was being fired for violations of standard operating procedures related to the preparation for search warrant execution and for being "untruthful" in his request for a search warrant on Taylor's apartment. Gentry specifically cited when Jaynes said he verified through a U.S. Postal Inspector that a suspect, Jamarcus Glover, had been receiving suspicious packages at the apartment.
"You failed to mention the information used was not verified specifically by you," Gentry wrote. "You did not have contact with a U.S. Postal Inspector. You did not 'verify' this statement you swore to in the affidavit.
"I acknowledge that you believe you prepared the search warrant in good faith. However, you failed to inform the judge that you had no contact with the U.S. Postal Inspector. Your sworn information was not only inaccurate; it was not truthful."
In December, Clay called the allegations against Jaynes "demonstrably wrong." The attorney said Jaynes got the information from a fellow officer, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, and hopes that's enough for the merit board to reverse Gentry's decision.
"He did receive that information," Clay said. "It came from another police officer, and Det. Jaynes was entitled to rely on that information, so that's what he did; he put that information in the search warrant affidavit."
The Louisville Police Merit Board will meet later this month, and then there will be a public hearing for Jaynes.
Gentry also fired Detective Myles Cosgrove, who investigators said fired 16 rounds into Taylor's apartment after the front door was breached and Taylor's boyfriend fired a shot at them. Federal ballistics experts said they believe the shot that killed Taylor came from Cosgrove.
Former interim LMPD Chief Robert Schroeder fired Detective Brett Hankison in June 2020 for what the chief called a violation of department policies on using deadly force and following internal rules during the raid. Hankison, who also appealed his termination, faces three felony counts of wanton endangerment for firing into an apartment neighboring Taylor's that night.
