LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Protest organizers have released more details about what this weekend will look like on the anniversary of Breonna Taylor's death.
The group Until Freedom held a news conference Thursday morning to discuss its plans. Crowds are expected to show up this Saturday in downtown Louisville, which marks one year since the night undercover LMPD officers raided her apartment and shot and killed her.
Members of Taylor's family and Until Freedom say they will be at Jefferson Square Park on Saturday to lead the events. They say justice has not fully been served in the case, since no officers were charged for killing Taylor. People like Chaunda Lee taking part in Saturday's demonstrations say it will be a time to honor Taylor.
"We do not see this as a celebration," Lee said. "It's sort of like a remembrance of Breonna Taylor, and I hate that we are remembering her the way we are remembering her on March 13."
The city has announced plans to keep crowds safe by closing off streets around Jefferson Square Park. The closures will take effect Friday after the morning rush hour, and continue through the weekend. CLICK HERE for a complete list of streets and more details on the city's plans.
Linda Sarsour a Co-founder with Until Freedom says, "We want to be very clear. We are not here to celebrate. We are not celebrating here. There is a woman who was murdered at the hands of LMPD and a year later, there still has not been justice. The tone of this weekend is stern. It's a renewed call for justice for Breonna Taylor."
LMPD says it has been communicating with protest organizers ahead of this weekend's events.
From 10am to 3pm on Sunday, there will be a panel discussion at the Black Jockey's Lounge on 4th Street.
Also at 3pm that day, there will be a food giveaway at 25th and West Montgomery in the Portland neighborhood,
Volunteers who lost loved ones to gun violence will hand out the boxes of food to families.
