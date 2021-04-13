LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's Police Merit Board will hear an appeal for the officer who applied for the search warrant that led to the raid on Breonna Taylor's apartment.
Thomas Clay, who represents Joshua Jaynes, said the appeal could take three days to a week.
The board has set aside June 3, 4, 29 and 30 for his hearing.
In Jaynes' termination letter, former Interim Chief Yvette Gentry said the detective was being fired for violations of standard operating procedures related to the preparation for search warrant execution and for being "untruthful" in his request for a search warrant on Taylor's apartment. Gentry specifically cited when Jaynes said he verified through a U.S. Postal Inspector that a suspect, Jamarcus Glover, had been receiving suspicious packages at the apartment.
"You failed to mention the information used was not verified specifically by you," Gentry wrote. "You did not have contact with a U.S. Postal Inspector. You did not 'verify' this statement you swore to in the affidavit.
"I acknowledge that you believe you prepared the search warrant in good faith. However, you failed to inform the judge that you had no contact with the U.S. Postal Inspector. Your sworn information was not only inaccurate; it was not truthful."
In December, Clay called the allegations against Jaynes "demonstrably wrong." The attorney said Jaynes got the information from a fellow officer, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, and hopes that's enough for the merit board to reverse Gentry's decision.
