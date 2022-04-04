LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man seen on video getting punched in the face by a Louisville Metro Police officer is now talking about the experience.
Over the weekend, Dee Garrett expressed how the situation that took place last April has affected his mental health.
In what he said was an effort to move past it, Garrett is hosting an event the weekend of Easter. It will be an all-day basketball and football tournament at Wyandotte Park.
He hopes to see people come together to heal.
"I've been under attack since I've stepped foot in Louisville, Kentucky," he said. "I am a college graduate. I gave up my college football career to come down here to fight for justice for Breonna Taylor."
Garrett was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, but those charges were eventually dropped.
Aaron Ambers, the officer seen hitting Garrett in the video, as well as other officers involved in the incident were cleared of any wrongdoing.
LMPD Police Chief Erika Shields said the officers did not violate department policy but also were not reflective of de-escalation training, and they could have made better decisions.
Garrett said he forgives Chief Shields and Officer Ambers.
