LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky laid out its goals for the legislative session including a push for "Breonna's law."
The group wants state lawmakers to make changes for racial justice, reproductive freedom, and LGBTQ equality.
It's fighting for a number of changes including, ending discrimination based on hairstyle, abolishing the death penalty, and getting Breonna's Law passed.
That bans no-knock warrants following the March 2020 police shooting in south Louisville that killed Breonna Taylor.
"Overall, we believe that Breonna's Law is a bill that is about the preservation of human life. We heard Ms. Tameka speak about that when Breonna's Law was passed in Louisville - that this law allowed Breonna to do what she always wanted to do - and that was save human lives," says Keturah Herron from the ACLU of Kentucky
The ACLU also plans to try to keep government transparent and protect free speech.
