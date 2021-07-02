LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo is bringing back Brew at the Zoo.
Back to Brew 2021 will be held on Aug. 28.
Visitors, who must be 21 or older, can sample various craft breweries, wineries and local restaurants. There will also be live music, games and more.
Tickets, which typically sale quickly, go on sale July 9.
Proceeds from the event will go to "Friends of the Louisville Zoo" to help fund animal care and special projects at the zoo.
