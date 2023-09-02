LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the largest beer cans and brewery collectibles shows was in Louisville this weekend.
Brewery Collectibles Club of America held its 52nd CANvention public show at The Galt House in downtown Louisville on Friday and Saturday. There were beer cans from every era since 1935, including the first commercial beer can.
Dave Gausepohl with Brewery Collectibles Club of America called the organization's members beer historians.
"Everyone gets to visit and hasn't seen each other for a year, people have even more camaraderie after COVID," Gausepohl said. "Louisville has such great history and it has such a great current beer scene. It's growing."
There was also beer advertising, tap handles, mugs, steins and trays. The event expected to bring more than 700 members of Brewery Collectibles Club of America to Louisville.
