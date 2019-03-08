LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man accused of murdering three people, including two teens, is in trouble again after investigators say he threatened a corrections officer and his family.
Brice Rhodes was in court Friday on charges of terroristic threatening and wanton endangerment. They were added to a long list of charges Rhodes already faces.
In the latest case, police say Rhodes told an officer that he would be shanked in the face, and that he and his family would die. Investigators say Rhodes made the threats Wednesday inside Metro Corrections.
Rhodes is accused of killing Christopher Jones, Larry Ordway, and Maurice Gordon in May 2016. Prosecutors say he shot and killed Christopher Jones later that month. Investigators believe Ordway and Gordon were killed at Rhodes' home in Clifton. Their bodies were dumped in the Shawnee neighborhood and set on fire.
Rhodes allegedly killed the two brothers because he feared they would tell police about his involvement in Jones' murder.
Since his arrest, Brice has had several confrontations in jail and with judges. In November of 2018, Brice told Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Charles Cunningham "I'll do what I want to do, let's get that understood," after Cunningham admonished him for blowing kisses to the mother of one of the victims.
Rhodes was charged with trying to escape in January 2017 after corrections officers noticed a hole dug out from cinder blocks in his cell. Inside the hole was "a metal object," according to a citation, but Rhodes allegedly flushed it down the toilet before it could be retrieved by the officer.
In November 2016, Rhodes was indicted for terroristic threatening and intimidating a participant in a legal process in connection with a September incident in which he allegedly threatened Judge Amber Wolf, telling her he would find out where she lived.
"So you're saying you're going to find out where I live at?" Wolf said.
Rhodes' trial is scheduled for July. He's being held on a $1 million full cash bond.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.