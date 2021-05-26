LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Drivers should expect lane closures on Shelbyville Road starting Wednesday night.
In a release, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction on Shelbyville Road near I-265 starting at 8 p.m. on Wednesday until 6 a.m. on Thursday. The lane closures will take place near the I-265 interchange in order to demolish the railing of the I-265 northbound bridge over Shelbyville Road.
KYTC asks drivers to be cautious when traveling through these construction areas, to adjust their work schedules due to weather or other foreseen delays, and to watch for signage and flaggers that are there to alert them.
This progress is apart of the Transportation Cabinet's I-Move Kentucky project. Crews will work in several areas across Jefferson and Oldham counties, which includes improvements to four major sections of I-265, I-71 and I-64. The I-Move project is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2023.
