LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bridge in Jefferson County is closing for a month.
Crews will start to replace the bridge on Champions Trace Lane over South Fork Bear Grass Creek on Monday, April 5. The bridge is expected to be closed for 30 days.
Drivers are asked to detour from Hikes Lane to Bardstown Road, to Bashford Manor Lane to Newburg Road to get onto Champions Trace Lane.
The $8.5 million work is part of several projects to improve, repair and replace bridges across the state.
