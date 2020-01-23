WEST POINT, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's been a long eight months for drivers of the 31W bridge in West Point, but as of Thursday, at least half of the project was completed.
The $8 million project began last May and was expected to be completed by November, but delays were created by right-of-way issues with railroads.
“We had everything ready to go, and we walked up to where we could get stuff done and not interefere with right-of-way (of the trains),” said Chris Jessie, District 4 spokesman for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet . “Once that was approved and got through, we tried to be aggressive, and it just didn’t work out.”
On Thursday, construction crews split traffic between the new southbound bridge and current northbound bridge. In February, all traffic will switch to the new southbound bridge while the northbound bridge is rebuilt.
“A lot of the concrete had fallen off, so we've got exposed steel there and the weathering of that,” Jessie said. “It just needed attention.”
CSX and Paducah & Louisville railroad tracks intersect underneath the bridge. More than 21,000 drivers cross the bridge, according to KYTC traffic data.
In West Point, there were some concerns that the construction project would create traffic issues as drivers used the small town as a way to bypass the construction. Mayor William Ash said that hasn’t happened, but there has been an unintended consequence.
“Our police keep responding to mirrors getting knocked off cars and trucks,” he said. “Some we get called on, some we don't. We could have more than 100.”
KYTC said it’s aware of that issue but that this project is not that different from other bridge reconstructions across the state.
“It’s not that different from a traffic standpoint than many others but it is tight,” Jessie said. “And that is most of what we've heard from a feedback stand point.”
The project is now slated to be completed in May.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.