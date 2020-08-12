LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bridgehaven Mental Health Services has expanded to meet an increase in demand during the pandemic.
The nonprofit, which specializes in psychiatric rehabilitation and recovery services, education and support to those living with mental illness, recently bought and renovated a building on South Second Street, directly behind its original facility.
The new space features a larger kitchen area, where members learn nutrition, meal planning and cooking skills. There's also a therapeutic rehab area designed to help members learn skills for independent living.
An art studio and gallery will be open to the public and will feature art created by Bridgehaven members.
"This building allows us to bring more people back in for services and to people able to accommodate the social distancing that's required to keep staff and members safe," said Ramona Johnson with Bridgehaven Mental Health Services.
The new building and original location will share a larger parking area and a new garden.
