LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Oldham County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its deputies.
Bruce Gadansky died early Monday morning after a brief illness.
He spent 10 years with the reserve unit and was a U.S. Navy veteran.
Gadansky was also the Chief Operating Officer for the Better Business Bureau serving Louisville, southern Indiana and western Kentucky.
Tuesday, Dec. 1, would have marked his 17th year with the organization.
The President of the BBB says Gadansky was one of the reasons for the organization's success.
He leaves behind a wife, two sons and grandchildren.
