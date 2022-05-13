LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If brisket is your beat and ribs rock your world, you may want to grab a fork, start your engine and head west this weekend for Owensboro's International Bar-B-Q Festival.
The event will be held Friday, May 13, from 12-9 p.m., and Saturday, May 14, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. along 2nd Street in downtown Owensboro.
The front lawn of the Owensboro Convention Center at 501 West 2nd St. will be Ground Zero for a celebration of BBQ sandwiches, chicken with meat falling from the bone and burgoo — be it by the cup or the gallon.
More than 30 teams will compete in the annual Backyard-Cook-Off where BBQ chefs will grill up their favorite beef, chicken and pork dishes and churches will offer their popular picnic BBQ dishes.
All of the savory sustenance will be accompanied by musical performances by groups such as Galactic Foghorn, Whiskey Row and Rack'em Leon.
For more information on the saucy soiree (saucy in terms of BBQ and mustard) click here!
