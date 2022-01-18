LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- "Cats" debuts Tuesday night at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Louisville.
The Kentucky Center requires all guests to wear masks and provide proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test.
"Cats" is one of the longest-running Broadway shows in history. Tickets start at $47 and are still available.
