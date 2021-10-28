LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After pandemic shutdowns and delays, PNC Broadway in Louisville is now bringing performances back to Whitney Hall at the Kentucky Center for the Arts.
"It's an amazing thing to finally be back on the stage. I mean, our shows feed the soul and they employ lots of folks," said PNC Broadway in Louisville President Leslie Broecker.
Kentucky Performing Arts owns and operates three venues: the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts, the Brown Theatre and Old Forester's Paristown Hall. Other shows and performances have already made a comeback at these venues, and Broecker said she's ready for Broadway in Louisville to return.
"Well it's been tough," she said, mentioning the pandemic. "When we first shut down, we didn't expect it to be this long. We were rebooking shows three months away and then we were booking them three months away from that."
The new lineup will kick off Nov. 9 with "Waitress" and also includes other big names like "Cats" and "Hamilton." For a full list, click here.
"Take it all in," said Broecker. "We all deserve — we've all earned this — to be able to now, finally enjoy the things we took for granted and will never take for granted again."
Christian Adelberg, Kentucky Performing Arts' vice president of marketing and communications, said COVID safety protocols are in place for all shows at the three venues.
Adelberg said at The Kentucky Center for the Arts and at The Brown Theatre, masks are required. At Paristown Hall, he said they are recommended unless otherwise noted by an artist/show.
He also said unless otherwise noted, proof of vaccination with a photo ID or a negative COVID test or negative antigen test are required.
"This is also a necessary step to make sure we're able to provide a safe space for artists to come to, for audiences to come to," said Adelberg.
For a full list of protocols, click here.
All of the Broadway in Louisville shows will be on the Whitney Hall stage at the Kentucky Center for the Arts.
For ticket information, click here.
Broecker is hopeful that bringing Broadway in Louisville back to the city will also bring back more business for all of downtown.
"We drive people to the restaurants, we drive people to hotels, to the parking lots. It's so imperative for the economic health of our downtown to get us up and running so we hope everyone will come back and support us," she said.
For ticket information on other Kentucky Performing Arts shows, click here.
